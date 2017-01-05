What’s New, Budapest?

If you are looking for new places, tastes and styles, this month won’t let you down! Let’s see some of the latest sparks of the Hungarian gastro scene!

Bálna Bisztró

Right at the riverside of the gently flowing Danube, the huge Bálna (whale in Hungarian) still has something up its sleeve! Inside the spacious treasure chest, previously known as Bálna Terrace ’s OlimpiCafe, the newly opened, redesigned spot awaits you with cookies, sandwiches, cocktails, brunch or dinner options – and of course, with a stunning coffee selection! The dog friendly place also offers a breath-taking panorama of Buda: hang out with your squad, spend an amorous night with your significant other or organize a company event or birthday celebration – Bálna Bisztró won’t disappoint you!

1093 Budapest, Fővám tér 11-12.

Carpe Diem

Carpe Diem is Budapest’s latest addition in its long list of wine bars: situated near the stately Szabadság tér, the cozy venue’s sortiment is composed of a wide range of international and Hungarian still and sparkling wines, from regions such as the Rhone valley, Burgundy, Champagne, Piedmont and the Rhine. The ever-changing selection, targeting both new explorers and experienced connoisseurs, is accompanied by special ham and cheese plates, tapas dishes, and a number of classic hot courses for a maximum effect on your senses.

1054 Budapest, Zoltán utca 9.

Házi/Állat

Dohány utca, one of the main streets of the capital’s never sleeping party district is packed with stylish joints to the brim. Every now and then, newer sports emerge from the ground to attract the attention of party people and street food lovers. The latest addition to the lively area is Házi/Állat (domestic animal in Hungarian), pampering your taste buds with the classic street food dishes made of high quality ingredients, as well as the best of Hungarian cuisine to make sure you don’t miss out on mouth-watering local tastes, either!

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 68.

Johnny’s Bistro Buda

After two successful venues in Diósd and Veszprém, the beloved bistro of Bence Kuti and Petra Hadusovzky has finally set foot in Budapest! Known for their enormous meat portions, home-made nachos dips and laid-back atmosphere, the latest link in the BBQ restaurant chain offers authentic American finger-lickers such as hamburger, BBQ pork ribs, Chili hot-dog, besides providing guests with vegetarian and gluten-free dishes, and enticing those with a sweet tooth with a 35-items strong dessert selection.

1125 Budapest, Szarvas Gábor út 33.

