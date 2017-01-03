Remarkable Moments of 2016

Another year is ending, but before we dive into the possibilities of the ever so sparkling future, let’s take a look at some of the excitement that kept us, Budapesters thrilled in 2016!

When the Whole City Stopped to Celebrate

After some forty years, we witness the heart-breaking struggling of the Hungarian national football team but in 2016, they managed to get back in the game and earn a name for themselves as they reached the round of 16! The success shook up the whole country, as we watched our startlingly successful soccer team score goals game by game. When playing 3-3 with the world-famous Portuguese eleven (meaning Hungary scored three goals to Portugal), Budapest turned upside down for a whole night of celebrations as the nation stood flushed with victory and elated with joy! The traffic stopped, buses and trams stood empty on the road, people went out to the streets to sing and cheer for the break of the forty-year-long curse!

Harrison Ford has Came to Town

Budapest is favoured by many Hollywood filmmakers who chose the Hungarian capital for its beautiful architecture and easily disguisable sceneries. This year, no other than all-time charmer Harrison Ford – accompanied by his younger mate, Ryan Gosling – came to stay for the shooting of Blade Runner II. Mr. Ford didn’t play hide and seek: he appeared around various spots all over town posing for selfies with waiters and waitresses of his favourite local restaurants. We were enthusiastic about alluring possibility of a meetup, but for unknown reasons, both of the Hollywood heartbreakers managed to keep off the FUNZINE editorial office. We look forward to their next visit!

And the Oscar Goes to…

Directed by the only 39 year-old László Nemes Jeles, Son of Saul took the film industry by storm. Besides the European audiences, it was highly praised by none other than the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Being nominated for an Oscar is a great achievement in itself, but taking the statuette home is an even more historic act. Son of Saul impressed the Academy and we were given a chance to hear another Hungarian’s speech filled with gratitude and humbleness. This was the second Oscar (the first was earned back in 1982 by István Szabó for the movie Mephisto ) and ninth nomination for Hungary.

Tamás Széll Cooked it Up

34 year-old chef Tamás Széll has won this year’s Bocuse d’Or Europe making the whole country proud by gaining the continent’s most prestigious title in gastronomy. His compositions – that amazed the jury of world-renowned chefs – consisted of such creatively served dishes such as a leg of young deer grilled on charcoal with hungarian spices, mushrooms and smoked magalicza pork fat. This way, Széll will take part in the World Final that will be organized on 25 and 25 January, in Lyon, France. That’s the way to go, Mr. Széll, we’re excitedly waiting for another round of divine delicacies!

Sziget Festival

Budapest is famous for several sights and Sziget Festival is surely one of them! The Island of Freedom earned a name for itself in the recent years, attracting many thousands from all over the globe to travel to the greenbelts of Buda and enjoy the Woodstock-like atmosphere, the kickass concerts performed by first-rate artists. The well-like spot of festival goers has become even more favoured, welcoming 496 thousand people this year. The fact of having almost half millions visitors exceeded all expectations!

