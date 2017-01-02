Quotes about New Year Resolution

Will you exercise more frequently? Or: will you start to do sport? Heathier foods, getting the dream job and self-fulfilment? Famous people are often so much more sarcastic, realistic and funny. Let’s see the best New Year quotes!

’ I would say happy new year but it’s not happy; it’s exactly the same as last year except colder.” – said Robert Clak, American novelist.

What did Aleister Crowley, English writer say? ’ May the New Year bring you courage to break your resolutions early! My own plan is to swear off every kind of virtue, so that I triumph even when I fall!’

It’s worth to think over Craig D. Lounsbrough’s thought: ’ Any new beginning is forged from the shards of the past, not from the abandonment of the past.”

’I made no resolutions for the New Year. The habit of making plans, of criticizing, sanctioning and molding my life, is too much of a daily event for me.” – said French- Cuban author, Anaïs Nin.

What did American journalist, Bill Vaughn say? ’An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.’

„New Year’s Day: Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual” – said Mark Twain. It is true, isn’t it?

What did Jim Bishop American author said? Inspiring. ’ It is difficult to live in the present, ridiculous to live in the future and impossible to live in the past. Nothing is as far away as one minute ago.’

’He who breaks a resolution is a weakling; He who makes one is a fool’ – said F. M. Knowles American artist.

’ What did John Selden English jurist said? ’Never tell your resolution beforehand, or it’s twice as onerous a duty.’ So true!

