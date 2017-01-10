One Day in the City: How to Make the Best of Your Time in Bp

Are you visiting Budapest for a day only? Do feel like you’re short on time and have no chance to explore Budapest? Let us help you with some useful tips on how to get a quick – but proper – look around the Hungarian capital!

Morning

Start your day in the Castle District: take a walk and discover the gorgeous scenery of Várnegyed! Located in the greenbelts of the Buda side, besides its own hidden beauties, this part of the city also offers a breath-taking panorama. A great place for long, romantic strolls and family trips as well. Stand by the Fisherman’s Bastion, enjoy the view as the city stretches along next to the gently flowing blue waters of the Danube. Don forget to take pictures!

#1 It’s worth getting a Budapest City Card as it offers unlimited travel on all kinds of public transport services, discounts to various museums, free entry to the Lukács Thermal bath among other great deals!

Afternoon

Get a taste of the busy vibes of downtown Budapest! Walk down on the prestigious Andrássy út, visit such historical buildings as St. Stephen’s Basilica or the monumental Hungarian State Opera House. Drop by Deák tér and its famous surroundings: Váci utca for fashion lovers: the shopping street leads you to the Central Market Hall of Vámház körút. Drink a cup of coffee at Vörösmarty tér or have lunch in one of the most stylish places like Akvárium Club at Deák tér.

#2 If you don’t like wasting time with studying the map, leave the tour planning to Hop On Hop Off Bus Sightseeing Tour, check out their routes and choose the one that suits you best!

Night

Once the night falls on this city, it’s time for you to experience the inimitable atmosphere of Budapest’s famous ruin bars! Visit the Dohány utca / Klauzál tér/ Király utca party triangle and taste the marvelous pálinka varieties or local beer brands and let Budapest sweep you off your feet!

#3 Don’t miss out on the local street food delicacies: there are plenty of options to choose from, special bagels or Hungarian specialties await you in the heart of the city, wherever you decide to make the best of your last few hours in Budapest!

