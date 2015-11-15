Grab’n’Pasta

Celebrate the official spagetti day on 4 January! We collected 4 pasta-expert place in Budapest where you can find fast, delicious pastas at affordable price!

You can find the fresh Bellozzo at the Oktogon. What is their motto? ’You know that you eat something tasty that your stomach is smiling. Anything else is just hot air.’ This Italian fast food restaurant made the ’eat tasty cheap and fast’ concept correctly. They cook from Italian ingredients before our eyes! The menu of Bellozzo contains pastas (you can find it in normal and big size and you can ask for another toppings) after traditional and new recipes and pizzas, salads and desserts as well.

PASTA. in Kálvin square is also fast! You can choose from 4 different pasta-variation every day. Do you like traditional pastas? Are you interested in Asian flavours? Are you open to any innovative, almost extreme taste? You will find the most delicious pasta there! They have only one disadvantage: you can eat your pasta very close to the street – it is better if you eat it somewhere else. And gear up for long, weaving lines.

Souper Pasta will be your dernier close to the Nyugati railway station if you want to eat a great pasta on Teréz boulevard. They offer you 4 different types of soups and 5 pastas every day and you can order it in menu as well (they always have a vegetarian variation). If you want to eat it hot on the spot, you can walk down to the basement. This comfortable place with hugging sofas is waiting for you. They are also good in inspiring (and appetizing) quotes as Bellozzo – Life is a combination of magic and pasta!

Last year I popped by accident into A Presto. This place is very near to Opera – you find it at the Hajós street. Their homemade pasta will be an everlasting experience! Their repertoire offers you (next to pastas naturally) breakfast, pizza, starters, soups, salads, desserts and wines as well and you can order it to your home! Unique, quality ingredients are very important for them – you won’t be disappointed, I promise. Next to traditional and usual tastes you can also choose from exciting, innovative flavours.

You may also like