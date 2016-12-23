The Jolliest Christmas Specials

If you’re not in a festive mood yet, just check out these Christmas TV specials and let the holiday spirit lift you up!

The O.C. – The Best Chrismukkah Ever (S1E13)

Brought up in an interfaith household, Seth Cohen, the socially awkward nerd-outcast character of Josh Schwartz’s teen drama TV series The O.C., has created the portmanteau holiday of Chrismukkah, merging together Christmas and Hanukkah as a way to bring his Jewish and Christian heritage together. Although successfully balancing between the two holidays, Seth’s whole romantic life seems to be crumbling down, as his two love interests force him to choose which one of them he wants to be with.

Friends – The One with the Holiday Armadillo (S7E10)

The Friends Christmas special deals with smoothing out the differences between Hanukkah and Christmas, just as the above mentioned The O.C. did. Since his son Ben is half Jewish, Ross would like to teach him about Hanukkah. The young boy, however, can’t get his mind off Christmas and Santa Claus. When the costume store is all out of Santa costumes, Ross settles for an armadillo costume and claims to be Santa’s Jewish friend from the south.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – A Very Sunny Christmas (S6E13)

Christmas is nearly here and the gang of Paddy’s Pub has got the spirit. For the gang the holidays have always been a time of trickery, backstabbing, and disappointment. But this year they are determined to rediscover the joy of Christmas. Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee and Frank embark on a holiday adventure filled with stolen toys, childhood videos, naked elves, and a bloody run-in with Santa Claus that is guaranteed to blast Christmas spirit all over! Striking the perfect balance between coarseness and sweetness, if you think Bad Santa is the best Christmas movie ever, this episode is right up your alley!

South Park – Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo (S1E09)

Aired in 1997, the first Christmas episode of South Park focuses on Kyle, who feels excluded from the town’s celebrations during the holidays as a Jew, and is comforted by Mr. Hankey, a talking and singing lump of feces wearing a red hat. Heavily influenced by A Charlie Brown Christmas, it was the first Christmas-themed South Park episode, the first musical episode, and the only episode in season 1 in which Kenny doesn’t die. It was a satire of political correctness and religious sensitivity, two things that since then had taken over the whole cultural-political discourse.

