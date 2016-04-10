The Gift of Tranquility

pic_04_45_en

It can be difficult to find the perfect present: if you would like to surprise your loved ones with a truly special gift, check out the vouchers of NaturMed Hotel Carbona****superior!

The prestigious hotel is now gladdening you with two glorious options: give a chance to the people most important to you to to enjoy the luxurious atmosphere and spend a wondrous time to relax. The vouchers allow the recipients to choose from all services of the hotel up to the amount on the coupon or the limit of the preferred package. Both types are valid for 1 year, to make sure everyone finds the perfect date to visit the scenic environment of NaturMed Hotel Carbona**** superior located in the picturesque town of Hévíz.

Click HERE for further details!

 

You may also like

Join the Fun

клиентские игрыбраузерные игры

Selection

10 Best Moments of FUNZINE

12376070_1115000335178599_3166908737133318162_n

Budapest Retro

140717_retrohelyek
More selections »

Fun Finder


Go to the venue finder »

Fun Finder Venues

Tags

A38 bar Budapest cinema concerts contemporary design electronic music film Halloween jazz live DJs music parties party restaurant rock sport Sziget Trafó

Funzine Media

Social

FUNZINE on Facebook

FUNZINE on Twitter

FUNZINE on Instagram

Email

Copyright © 2006-2014 FUNZINE | SEE YOU THERE All Rights Reserved

A weboldalunkon cookie-kat használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk. Részletes leírásRendben
Továbbá illessze be ezt a kódot követlenül a nyitó címke alá: