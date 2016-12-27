May the Force be with You: Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Only a day after the death of singer George Michael, another great loss shocked the world: actress Carrie Fisher passed away on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The iconic Carrie Fisher, best known for her role in Star Wars as the brave and smart heroine Princess Leia, died four days after having “a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to a source familiar with the situation.” (Source: CNN)

Our thoughts are with her family and friends as millions of moviegoers are left speechless by the sad news.

