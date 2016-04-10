Last Christmas…

This year’s holidays were saddened by another great talent passing away in 2016.

Hearing the news about the sudden death of British singer, George Michael, one of the most popular Christmas songs has become a heart-breaking ballad. The much acclaimed artist gave the world many hits and had been an iconic figure of pop music with Wham!, then established a successful solo career after the band’s split. He died at the age of 53.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends during these difficult times!

