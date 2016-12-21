Christmas tree – think it over!

While we have to make a decision between alive or plastic, red or gold, balls and garlands, well-known (fashion) designers and archtitects are going so much further. They dream really special, now and then quite extreme Christmas trees for a good reason. Traditionalists will be horrified, innovator Christmas-lovers will be inspired by the forthcoming ideas.

The non-profit organisation Les Sapins de Noël des Créateurs (The Designers Christmas Trees) have been raising funds with its prestigious charity event for 21 years now. Every December, renowned fashion designers, designers and architects bring their talent to offer their unique and personal vision of the Christmas tree. The ’trees’ are exhibited at the Theatre de Champs-Elysées then they find their new home after a charity auction. All of the income is given for a good reason.

I collected the most exciting ideas from the past few years. Legendary French fashion house, Dior created a shiny tree: we can see silver waves with gold lightning instead of the pine-branches. It looks like the Arctic wind would blown these arcs into the fresh snow-dust – what an elegant and modern solution! Two years later, they covered the shape of the tree with pink flowers – you can be confused with the seasons!

British fashion designer Stella McCartney found out a green, flat, knitted Christmas tree with colourful balls – this type of pine will never shed its pine-needles. It is guaranteed! The Christmas tree of one of the most famous French luxury brand Louis Vuitton was a literature reference as well: their goose lays golden eggs as a shape of a Christmas tree in 2013.

In 2011 Belgian fashion designer Dries van Noten made a pine-form installation from green and red balls – it is traditional and ultramodern at the same time. Iconic French fashion house Hermés was also thinking in ’space’: their Christmas tree was a floated collection of green quadrangles. It was framed by green strip curtain – it looked like a window decoration.

The Italian Emilio Pucci fashion house became well-known after its iconic, psychedelic patterns. The brand rethought the traditional, beloved snow globe in 2013 with its silk scarves, naturally. Very stylish! And the ’Most Sexual Christmas Tree Award’ goes to Jean-Paul Gaultier who is the rebellive son of French fashion scene. He squeezed the ’body’ of the pine into the cage of a corset what is the remake of his famous design. Madonna wore the ’normal’ version of this corset in 1990 during her tour Blonde Ambition – it made a fashion history moment!

The renewed pine of the Italian designer Stella Cadente looked like the skirt part of a really foam-beans tulle mass wedding dress in 2013. Perfect for romantic, girly princesses. In front of this visual solution, French (interior) designer Olivia Putman prefer a sophisticated and clear design. The pine of Studio Putman is a sculpture what is made from a white and gold ribbon.

photos: www.lessapinsdenoeldescreateurs.org

