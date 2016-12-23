It’s a Wonderful Life Celebrates its 70th Anniversary Today

It happened exactly seventy years ago that one of the most heartwarming movies of all time premiered in New York. If you feel like you’d need some inspiration, this uplifting film can surely brighten up your mood!

Before we cuddle up on the sofa and start the usual Christmas movie marathon, let’s take a moment to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Frank Capra’s holiday classic, It’s a Wonderful Life. Click here to find some rare photos taken on the set back in 1946!

