Full of Yule: A Moment on the Lips Forever on the Hips

We tend to eat at least twice as much as usual during the holidays. It’s a misery for the ones who try to keep a healthy diet, but fear not, we came up with a few ideas to ease your pain at the table!

The amount we over-indulge on Christmas Day can reach as much as 6000 calories that is about 3500-4000 calories more than what we can actually make use of. But there are a few ways that can help you cut back on the huge dosage and make you feel better when you step on the scale in January.

1. Keep it healthy!

If you’re hosting a Christmas party for family and friends, you can always prepare some healthy snacks and sweet delicacies. Use whole wheat flour instead of the white one, or natural sweeteners and sugar substitutes such as honey, stevia, coconut sugar or dates.

2. Be careful with the drinks!

You obviously don’t want to give thumbs down to drinking on such fancy occasions like a glamorous Xmas party. But you can always go for drinks that contain less sugar and harmful ingredients. Instead of the inviting eggnog, go for a glass of wine dry or spirit and save yourself from some more extra calories!

3. Get a smaller plate!

You probably won’t be able to resist those mouth-watering festive meals, and in fact, you don’t have to! Just get a smaller plate that will restrict the amount you’d like to consume. This way, you can feel much more satisfied having a full plate in your hand instead of a few bites looking lost on a huge platter.

4. Don’t shop hungry!

It may sound silly, but you shouldn’t torture yourself with an empty tummy while shopping around, surrounded by millions of tempting goodies. Just stuff your belly with some healthy bites, leave the hunger at home and keep your eyes on the shopping list!

5. Avoid temptation!

Don’t keep tempting items around the house! Try to get rid of sweets and snacks, as it is extremely difficult to resist facing something alluring every single time you open your fridge. You don’t necessarily have to live without holiday treats, just try some hearty ones rather than settling for a few easily gained extra pounds!

You may also like