Festive Words: Heartwarming Quotes About Christmas

Christmas is a time of joyous family reunions, wonderful meals, laughter and relaxation. But through all the cheers and happy moments, let’s make some space for the real holiday spirit! Here are a few quotes about Christmas to get you started!

“Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.”

Winston Churchill

“Maybe Christmas, the Grinch thought, doesn’t come from a store.”

Dr. Seuss

“Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childhood days, recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth, and transport the traveler back to his own fireside and quiet home!”

Charles Dickens

“The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school.”

Alice Cooper

“It is a fine seasoning for joy to think of those we love.”

Moliere

“A good conscience is a continual Christmas.”

Benjamin Franklin

“Christmas, children, is not a date. It is a state of mind.”

Mary Ellen Chase

клиентские игры

