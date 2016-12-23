Did You Know? – The Origins of Christmas Traditions

Like most festivities, Christmas comes with traditions – and behind every tradition, there’s an origin story!

… that in pre-Georgian calendar, 13 Dec was the day of the winter solstice? On this, St Lucy’s day, people would start making a small chair, and on 26 Dec, sneak it into the church so that when they stood on it, they could see the witch and point it out to everyone. The day is celebrated the world over, mostly with rituals that bring a new light on this longest of nights.

… that it was St Francis of Assisi who created the first nativity scene? He did this in 1223 in Greccio, Italy, to draw attention to the importance of worship as opposed to gift giving. This first one was a living scene, with humans and animals cast in the biblical roles. Today, there isn’t a church without a nativity scene, and the more lavish the better.

… that the four candles on the advent wreath represent readings in the Bible? On the first Sunday, readings relate to the patriarchs of the Old Testament (the candle is called Hope). The second is about prophesies (candle: Bethlehem), the third readings are about St John the Baptist (candle: Joy), and on the fourth Sunday, readings are about the birth of Christ (Angel’s candle).

… how mistletoe and holly became symbols of Christmas? To avoid persecution during the Roman pagan festival of Saturnalia, the early Christians decked their homes with Saturnalia holly. As Christian numbers increased and their customs prevailed, holly and mistletoe lost their pagan associations and transformed into emblems of peace and joy.

… from where Boxing Day got its name? The expression came about because money was collected in alms-boxes placed in churches during the festive season starting from the Middle Ages. This money was then distributed to the poor and needy after Christmas. It found renewed popularity in the 19th Century when the lords and ladies of England presented gifts in boxes to their servants on December, 26 in appreciation of the work they had done over the Christmas celebrations.

… that Christmas carols were once banned in England? Oliver Cromwell’s ban lasted from 1649 to 1660, because he thought that Christmas should be a solemn day. When Protestants, inspired by Martin Luther, took to the joy of Christmas carols, many had to flee Europe under pressure from the Catholic Church. They took the Christmas carols with them to their new homes across the world. In 1649, John de Brebeur wrote the first American Christmas carol, called Jesus is Born.

You may also like