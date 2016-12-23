Cookie Recipes For Lazy Days

Cooking can be a statement, but for the less fortunate – and talented – ones, it’s rather a syllable we try to stammer and never manage to pronounce correctly. But don’t you give up, there are ways to hide your culinary disabilities! Let us help you out with 3 marvelous no-bake cookie recipes that will surely do the trick!

Coconut Lime Drops

If you don’t want to spend too much time with making stylish desserts, this one will be your next favourite!

1 package vanilla cookies

1⅓ cup powdered sugar, divided

2 teapoons lime zest

⅓ cup fresh juice

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

¾ cup sweetened flaked coconut, toasted

Blend the cookies and powder sugar together till finely ground in a processor, add the lime zest, juice, corn syrup and coconut start to shape a dough. Dived it into little balls (it should make out about 30 pieces) and coat the tiny orbs in the remaining powder sugar till they fully covered, just like a pack of small snowballs. Enjoy!

No-Bake Salted Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars

For those who are addicted to the bittersweet taste of dark chocolate, these easy to make cookie bars are the perfect choice to welcome guests with!

1 package (9-ounces) chocolate wafers

¼ cup salted butter, melted

13 ounces chocolate spread, divided

2 cups bittersweet chocolate chips

¼ teaspoon flaky sea salt, divided

nonstick cooking spray

Crush the chocolate wafers till completely smooth, stir in the melted butter, then add about ¾ cup of the chocolate spread. Combine the mixture thoroughly, line a pan with foil and grease it with cooking spray. Start to press the dough into the pan, microwave the chocolate chips and the rest of the mixture till it’s completely smooth, poor it on top of the dough and spread it evenly with the help of a spatula. Sprinkle some salt on it then cut the yummy square into bars. Leave it covered to chill for about 30 minutes. It works wonders!

Almond Butter Thumbprints

1¼ cups powdered sugar

1 cup creamy almond butter

3 tablespoons salted butter, softened

1½ cups crushed pretzels

¼ cup strawberry jam

With the help of an electric mixer, blend the powder sugar, almond butter, and butter together then stir in the crushed pretzel till fully combined. Form little balls, press each down an inch then fill the hole with strawberry jam. Leave it to chill then serve with delight!

