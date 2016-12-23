Christmas on the Big Screen

What is Christmas without an ocean of movies to make us feel the holiday spirit? Here are some of the classics that steal our hearts again and again!

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Stars: Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart

Originally a play then adopted to the screen, The Shop Around the Corner is set in Budapest and tells the comic rivalry of shop owners Alfred Kralik and Klara Novak. You may be familiar with the plot as it was remade in 1998: You’ve Got Mail, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, is based on this heart-warming moves.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Stars: James Stewart, Donna Reed

Though we definitely don’t need to say anything about this much loved film that tops the favourite Christmas movie list for many of us. We just simply couldn’t leave out the heart-breaking, beautiful journey of George Bailey as – with the help of an angel – manages to return to life and to the arms of his family!

Scrooge (1951)

Stars: Alastair Sim, Jack Warner

The screenplay was adapted from “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. The protagonist is a cold-hearted miser who abhors Christmas. But when three spirits start to hunt him, his perspective soon changes and he learns to become a better person.

Die Hard (1988)

Stars: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman

When an innocent Christmas party turns into a hostage-taking, NYPD officer John McClane does everything he can to save his wife and the other captives. The historical action movie has been a hit since its release!

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Stars: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo

If you want to know how many ways your Christmas plans could be ruined, watch this movie and you’ll see the worst of decorating, making nice holiday meals and getting together with the family. Some funny moments are ahead, presented by the Griswolds!

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Stars: Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau

The evergreen film still makes us burst into laughter as we watch the attic salt of John Gustafson and Max Goldman. What might have been one of the best movies of the Lemmon – Matthau duo is still a favourite!

Mixed Nuts (1994)

Stars: Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn

What happens on the other end of a crisis hotline during Christmas? Everything unexpected and what the protagonists definitely aren’t prepared for! This strange, crazy and ultimately funny film directed by Nora Ephron, delivers something special and unforgettable to all.

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Stars: Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman, Peter Gallagher

Save a guy’s life who fell onto the train tracks, then pretend to be his fiancé while he’s in coma and laying in a hospital bed. Then fall in love with his brother and let their family get crazy about you, too, plus be the charming Sandra Bullock – you’ll get the idea!

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger

We are all know about the holiday craziness: shops are crowed, people are impatient, time is running out. When Howard Langston promises his son a Turbo Man right before Christmas, he has no idea what trouble he’s about to face to get the precious gift!

Serendipity (2001)

Stars: John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale

A romantic comedy about fate and the way destiny arranges the meetup of two people. The story spans through years and finally brings us to the conclusion: L.O.V.E does exists and it will work its way through the noise and crowd till it finds us, too!

