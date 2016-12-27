Christmas Oddities

Not everyone celebrates Christmas the same way as presented in Hollywood flicks. Let’s see some special takes on the Christian holiday!

Spain’s Catalonia region is home to one of Europe’s weirdest Christmas traditions: it has to do with a hollow tree log, a fireplace, and poop. Starting at the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the family “feeds” the Caga tió (also known as the Shitting Log) and covers him with a warm blanket each night. Come Christmas Eve, the family gathers together, sings songs, and puts the tió partly into the fire. At this part, the children leave the room to pray for presents, making the perfect excuse for the adults to exchange the contents of the log for small gifts, such as candies, nuts and figs. Upon return, the kids then beat the tió with sticks, until it excretes the presents. When nothing is left to “poop”, the log drops a salted herring, a head of garlic, an onion, or it “urinates” by leaving a bowl of water.

The wassailing folk tradition of Mari Lwyd was first recorded in 1800, but researchers suggest a much older origin, perhaps even before the Christianization of the British Isles. Mari Lwyd (Holy Mary in Welsh) is found in Southeast Wales during the holiday season, and it’s basically a horse’s skull, decorated with bells and ribbons, which is then set on a stick and carried by an operator hidden under a white sheet. Mari and her male companions attempt to request entry to households through a song contest, trading melodic insults (sort of like a rap battle) until the householders eventually relent, permitting entry and giving food and drinks to the team.

While we Budapesters enjoy the many free-to-use ice skating rinks of the city, the Venezuelan capital takes the expression “rolling masses” to a whole other level: in Caracas, it is customary for the entire city to make its way to the early morning Christmas Mass on roller skates! To make this possible, the streets are closed until 8 AM every day between 16 to 24 December, while Venezuelans light firecrackers and ring bells in the wee hours of the morning to wake up worshipers and get them ready for mass.

Rather than celebrating Christmas with a ham or turkey, as is traditional in many other parts of the world, Japanese families usually celebrate the holiday by eating buckets of fried chicken. Although only about one percent of the Japanese population follows the Christian religion, a successful marketing campaign by KFC in the 1970s has made it a tradition anyway to eat out at Kentucky Fried Chicken during Christmas: this feast had become so popular actually, that KFC restaurants take reservations months in advance. After filling up on fried chicken, it is also traditional to enjoy a heaping plate of cake for dessert.

Jolly old Santa Claus may have gotten his name from Sinterklaas, a Dutch derivation for Saint Nicholas of Myra, but his wizened appearance, as well as a few of the customs and characteristics associated with Santa seems to stem from Norse traditions. A Yule custom (the Germanic winter festival which also gave us caroling and decorated evergreen trees), in which children would put straw for Odin’s eight legged horse into their boots and set them in front of the fireplace only to find them filled with candy and toys the next morning seems to be the precursor to today’s Christmas stockings. In the early 20th century, Santa began to lose his rough-around-the-edges wizard look and took on the child friendly fat man appearance we think of as Santa Claus today. This look was aided by a very popular series of ads by the Coca-Cola company.

