A Chance to Give: Spirit Hotel Teams up with the Hungarian Interchurch Aid

Spirit Hotel Thermal Spa ***** superior awaits you with a wonderful environment and numerous ways of complete relaxation. As Christmas is about to approach, the prestigious hotel decided to stand up for a good cause: they teamed up with the Hungarian Interchurch Aid to provide help to those in need.

The Hungarian Interchurch Aid has been trying to make many lives better for 25 years. It’s the biggest foundation of its kind – 1 million people joined their campaign last year alone. Kristóf Gáncs, the Communication Director of the organization told FUNZINE that they were thrilled when Spirit Hotel decided to participate in this year’s charity campaign.

The motto of the movement is “Food to those starving, home for the homeless, chances for the deprived’ and by eating in the hotel’s restaurant, you can also contribute to the important matter. Don’t forget, that the incoming donations are not only used around Christmastime but can help many people living in harsh conditions throughout the year. By calling the number 1353, you can donate 250 HUF, too – little streams make great rivers!

